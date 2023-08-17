Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Goldman Sachs buys Adani Power shares worth 2,876 crore. Stock jumps

Goldman Sachs buys Adani Power shares worth 2,876 crore. Stock jumps

1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 11:40 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund has bought 10,30,30,127 Adani Power shares paying 279.15 apiece

Adani Power share price surged over 3% within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today after the news break of US-based investor buying 8.10 per cent stake in this Adani group company.

Stock market today: Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund has bought fresh stake in Adani Power Ltd. As per the in formation available on Indian stock market exchanges, the US-based investor bought 10,30,30,127 Adani Power shares paying 279.15 apiece. This means, Goldman Sachs fund has invested 28,76,08,59,952.05 or 2,876 crore in Adani Power. After this single buyer single seller deal, Goldman Sachs owned fresh 8.10 per cent paid up capital of the Adani Power Ltd.

Stock market today: Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund has bought fresh stake in Adani Power Ltd. As per the in formation available on Indian stock market exchanges, the US-based investor bought 10,30,30,127 Adani Power shares paying 279.15 apiece. This means, Goldman Sachs fund has invested 28,76,08,59,952.05 or 2,876 crore in Adani Power. After this single buyer single seller deal, Goldman Sachs owned fresh 8.10 per cent paid up capital of the Adani Power Ltd.

After the outbreak of this stock market news, Adani Power shares witnessed strong buying interest by Dalal Street bulls. Adani Power share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of 288.50 apiece levels on NSE, logging over 3 per cent intraday rise during early morning deals on Thursday.

After the outbreak of this stock market news, Adani Power shares witnessed strong buying interest by Dalal Street bulls. Adani Power share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of 288.50 apiece levels on NSE, logging over 3 per cent intraday rise during early morning deals on Thursday.

Adani Power latest bulk deal details

As per the bulk deal details shared by Adani Power with Indian exchanges, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund executed this single seller single buyer deal on 16th August 2023. The handshake worth 2,876 crore was executed through a bulk deal.

Adani Power latest bulk deal details

As per the bulk deal details shared by Adani Power with Indian exchanges, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund executed this single seller single buyer deal on 16th August 2023. The handshake worth 2,876 crore was executed through a bulk deal.

Some more bulk deals took place on 16th August 2023 in Adani Power shares. As per the bulk deal information available on BSE website, other US-based investor GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund bought bought 4,90,30,009 Adani Power shares paying 279.15 per share, which means the US-based investor pumped 13,68,67,27,012.35 or around 1,368 crore in this Adani group company.

Some more bulk deals took place on 16th August 2023 in Adani Power shares. As per the bulk deal information available on BSE website, other US-based investor GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund bought bought 4,90,30,009 Adani Power shares paying 279.15 per share, which means the US-based investor pumped 13,68,67,27,012.35 or around 1,368 crore in this Adani group company.

However, some profit booking also took place in Adani Power shares on 16th August 2023 i.e. on Wednesday. Afro Asian Trade and Investments Ltd offloaded 26,54,85,675 Adani Power shares at 279.18 per share. This means the institutional investor sold out Adani Power shares worth 74,11,82,90,746.5 or around 7,412 crore.

However, some profit booking also took place in Adani Power shares on 16th August 2023 i.e. on Wednesday. Afro Asian Trade and Investments Ltd offloaded 26,54,85,675 Adani Power shares at 279.18 per share. This means the institutional investor sold out Adani Power shares worth 74,11,82,90,746.5 or around 7,412 crore.

See bulk deal details below:

See bulk deal details below:

Photo: Courtesy BSE website
Photo: Courtesy BSE website

Likewise, Worldwide Emerging Market Holding Limited offloaded 4,65,14,325 Adani power shares at 279.16. This means the institutional investor sold out Adani Power shares worth 12,98,49,38,967 or around 1,298.50 crore.

Likewise, Worldwide Emerging Market Holding Limited offloaded 4,65,14,325 Adani power shares at 279.16. This means the institutional investor sold out Adani Power shares worth 12,98,49,38,967 or around 1,298.50 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 12:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.