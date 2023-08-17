Goldman Sachs buys Adani Power shares worth 2,876 crore. Stock jumps

Stock market today: Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund has bought fresh stake in Adani Power Ltd. As per the in formation available on Indian stock market exchanges, the US-based investor bought 10,30,30,127 Adani Power shares paying ₹279.15 apiece. This means, Goldman Sachs fund has invested ₹28,76,08,59,952.05 or ₹2,876 crore in Adani Power. After this single buyer single seller deal, Goldman Sachs owned fresh 8.10 per cent paid up capital of the Adani Power Ltd.

