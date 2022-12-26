Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Goldman Sachs buys Landmark Cars shares worth 18.30 crore. Should you buy?

Despite discounted listing of Landmark Cars shares, Goldman Sachs has bought stake in the company that has dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault. As per the in formation available on NSE website, Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio has bought 3,92,421 Landmark Cars share. Goldman Sachs bought these shares paying 466.55 apiece. This means the investment company pumped 18.30 crore in Landmark Cars during Friday deals. The global investment firm bought these shares through a bulk deal executed on Friday last week.

According to stock market experts, Landmark Cars deals in high end car dealership and the company is expected to pick up its sales pace once there is pace coming into the global economy. High risk traders can buy the scrip at current levels while those who have this stock are advised to hold the stock for immediate target of 480 and long term target of 660.

Speaking on Landmark Cars share price outlook, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said, "Landmark Cars is growing its presence in the after-sales segment. Its comprehensive business model captures the entire customer value chain and focuses on the expansion of its overall business with experienced promoters and business leadership. "

Advising high risk investors to buy the stock, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "It deals in high end car dealership and once there is pace in the global economy, we can witness sharp upside move in the scrip. One should buy the scrip at current levels for short term target of 480 whereas long term investors can buy Landmark Cars shares at current levels for 9-12 month target of 660. However, one must maintain stop loss at 397 while taking fresh position in the scrip."

Landmark Cars shares listed on BSE and NSE last week at a discount of 7 per cent. The public issue was offered at upper price band of 506 per equity share.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout