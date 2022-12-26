Despite discounted listing of Landmark Cars shares, Goldman Sachs has bought stake in the company that has dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault. As per the in formation available on NSE website, Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio has bought 3,92,421 Landmark Cars share. Goldman Sachs bought these shares paying ₹466.55 apiece. This means the investment company pumped ₹18.30 crore in Landmark Cars during Friday deals. The global investment firm bought these shares through a bulk deal executed on Friday last week.

According to stock market experts, Landmark Cars deals in high end car dealership and the company is expected to pick up its sales pace once there is pace coming into the global economy. High risk traders can buy the scrip at current levels while those who have this stock are advised to hold the stock for immediate target of ₹480 and long term target of ₹660.

Speaking on Landmark Cars share price outlook, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said, "Landmark Cars is growing its presence in the after-sales segment. Its comprehensive business model captures the entire customer value chain and focuses on the expansion of its overall business with experienced promoters and business leadership. "

Advising high risk investors to buy the stock, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "It deals in high end car dealership and once there is pace in the global economy, we can witness sharp upside move in the scrip. One should buy the scrip at current levels for short term target of ₹480 whereas long term investors can buy Landmark Cars shares at current levels for 9-12 month target of ₹660. However, one must maintain stop loss at ₹397 while taking fresh position in the scrip."

Landmark Cars shares listed on BSE and NSE last week at a discount of 7 per cent. The public issue was offered at upper price band of ₹506 per equity share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.