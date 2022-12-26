Goldman Sachs buys Landmark Cars shares worth ₹18.30 crore. Should you buy?2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 02:07 PM IST
- Landmark Cars shares listed last week at around 7 per cent discount
Despite discounted listing of Landmark Cars shares, Goldman Sachs has bought stake in the company that has dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault. As per the in formation available on NSE website, Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio has bought 3,92,421 Landmark Cars share. Goldman Sachs bought these shares paying ₹466.55 apiece. This means the investment company pumped ₹18.30 crore in Landmark Cars during Friday deals. The global investment firm bought these shares through a bulk deal executed on Friday last week.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started