Goldman Sachs buys stake in Bikaji Foods. Shares surge on Day 2 of listing2 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 11:32 AM IST
- Bulk deals NSE: Goldman Sachs Fund has bought 17,45,354 Bikaji Foods shares at ₹324.50 apiece
Global investment agency Goldman Sachs Fund has bought stake in newly listed Indian company Bikaji Foods International Ltd. As per the information available on NSE website, Goldman Sachs Fund has bought 17,45,354 Bikaji Foods shares paying ₹324.50 apiece. This means, Goldman Sachs Fund has invested ₹56,63,67,373 in this newly listed stock. The global investment agency bought these shares through a bulk deal executed on 16th November 2022 i.e. on Bikaji Foods share listing date.