Goldman Sachs buys stake in Bikaji Foods. Shares surge on Day 2 of listing

Bikaji Foods share price outlook

Expecting further upside in Bikaji Foods shares, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Stock is looking strong and FIIs and DIIs are showcasing interest in the stock that may support Bikaji Foods shares to sustain around its listing price. Those who applied to this IPO for listing gain can hold the stock with a trailing stop loss at ₹310 whereas fresh investors can buy the scrip at CMP maintaining stop loss at ₹298. Bikaji Foods share price is expected to go up to ₹280 apiece levels in near term."