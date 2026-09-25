Goldman Sachs buys stake in Firstcry brand parent owner Brainbees Solutions | Check price, quantity traded

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs has acquired a significant stake in FirstCry’s parent company, Brainbees Solutions Ltd, through a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on 24 September 2026.

Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Ltd purchased 68 lakh shares of Brainbees Solutions at ₹175 per share, taking the total transaction value to around ₹119 crore.

Goldman Sachs has also been an anchor investor in Brainbees Solutions’ initial public offering (IPO). The company had allocated shares worth ₹1,885.80 crore to domestic and foreign institutional investors in its anchor round.

Other investors participating in the anchor allocation included the Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Nomura, Fidelity, SBI Blue Chip Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance, Nordea Asset Management, Max Life Insurance, Norges Bank, PSP Investments and Carmignac, among others.

Private equity firm TPG has exited omnichannel kidswear company FirstCry through a ₹202 crore bulk deal, according to a media report.

TPG, through its investment arm NewQuest Asia Investments III Ltd, sold its entire 2.21% stake in FirstCry, comprising 1.2 crore shares, at ₹175.15 per share, as per NSE data.

The transaction was executed at a discount of around 2.4% to FirstCry’s previous closing price. TPG held a 2.21% stake in the company at the end of the June 2026 quarter.

TPG had first invested in FirstCry in 2021 and has gradually pared its stake following the company’s stock market debut in 2024.

FirstCry share price today FirstCry share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹181.55 apiece on the BSE, and the stock touched an intraday low of ₹177 per share.

FirstCry traded around 17 lakh shares across the exchanges so far today, compared with approximately 3 crore shares traded yesterday.

Sudeep Shah, Vice President – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said FirstCry continues to trade in a downtrend and remains below key moving averages on the weekly chart. On the daily chart, the stock approached its 50-day EMA but faced selling pressure at higher levels, resulting in a decline.

Shah noted that the MACD line remains below the zero line on both the daily and weekly charts, indicating a bearish bias. He said the 20-week EMA zone of ₹200–205 is likely to act as immediate resistance, with the bearish trend expected to remain intact as long as the stock trades below this level.

On the downside, immediate support is at the ₹160–165 zone. A decisive break below this support range could extend the ongoing weakness in FirstCry shares.

Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst – Equity & Derivatives at Angel One, said FirstCry remains entrenched in an established downtrend, with no clear signs of a trend reversal yet.

Rathi noted that the ₹170–165 band is likely to act as a key short-term support zone. However, a decisive break below this range could intensify selling pressure and extend the stock’s downward move.