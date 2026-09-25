Goldman Sachs buys stake in Firstcry brand parent owner Brainbees Solutions | Check price, quantity traded

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs has acquired a significant stake in FirstCry’s parent company, Brainbees Solutions Ltd, through a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on 24 September 2026.

Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Ltd purchased 68 lakh shares of Brainbees Solutions at ₹175 per share, taking the total transaction value to around ₹119 crore.

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Goldman Sachs has also been an anchor investor in Brainbees Solutions’ initial public offering (IPO). The company had allocated shares worth ₹1,885.80 crore to domestic and foreign institutional investors in its anchor round.

Other investors participating in the anchor allocation included the Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Nomura, Fidelity, SBI Blue Chip Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance, Nordea Asset Management, Max Life Insurance, Norges Bank, PSP Investments and Carmignac, among others.

Private equity firm TPG has exited omnichannel kidswear company FirstCry through a ₹202 crore bulk deal, according to a media report.

TPG, through its investment arm NewQuest Asia Investments III Ltd, sold its entire 2.21% stake in FirstCry, comprising 1.2 crore shares, at ₹175.15 per share, as per NSE data.

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The transaction was executed at a discount of around 2.4% to FirstCry’s previous closing price. TPG held a 2.21% stake in the company at the end of the June 2026 quarter.

TPG had first invested in FirstCry in 2021 and has gradually pared its stake following the company’s stock market debut in 2024.

FirstCry share price today FirstCry share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹181.55 apiece on the BSE, and the stock touched an intraday low of ₹177 per share.

FirstCry traded around 17 lakh shares across the exchanges so far today, compared with approximately 3 crore shares traded yesterday.

Sudeep Shah, Vice President – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said FirstCry continues to trade in a downtrend and remains below key moving averages on the weekly chart. On the daily chart, the stock approached its 50-day EMA but faced selling pressure at higher levels, resulting in a decline.

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Shah noted that the MACD line remains below the zero line on both the daily and weekly charts, indicating a bearish bias. He said the 20-week EMA zone of ₹200–205 is likely to act as immediate resistance, with the bearish trend expected to remain intact as long as the stock trades below this level.

On the downside, immediate support is at the ₹160–165 zone. A decisive break below this support range could extend the ongoing weakness in FirstCry shares.

Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst – Equity & Derivatives at Angel One, said FirstCry remains entrenched in an established downtrend, with no clear signs of a trend reversal yet.

Rathi noted that the ₹170–165 band is likely to act as a key short-term support zone. However, a decisive break below this range could intensify selling pressure and extend the stock’s downward move.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.