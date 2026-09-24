Goldman Sachs buys stake in small-cap stock that has surged 50% in less than two months

Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Limited acquired a stake in Lord’s Mark Industries through a bulk deal on 18 September, purchasing 51 lakh equity shares at ₹84 per share. The transaction was valued at approximately ₹42.84 crore.
Separately, the company said its promoters sold 1,03,56,983 equity shares through a block deal/open-market transaction on the BSE on 18 September. The sale generated aggregate net proceeds of around ₹87.39 crore.
According to the company, promoter Sachidanand H Upadhyay has confirmed the intention to reinvest the majority of the funds raised through the share sale.
The proceeds are proposed to be deployed towards the expansion of the company’s medical device unit, through a viable and acceptable means, the company said.
The promoter has also confirmed that the proceeds from the share sale have been credited to the bank account and that the proposed reinvestment will support the company’s medical device expansion plans.
Lord’s Mark Industries is a diversified BSE-listed company with operations spanning healthcare and MedTech, renewable energy and LED lighting, and specialised paper products.
Its healthcare and MedTech business manufactures diagnostic kits, biochemistry reagents and medical devices, while its renewable-energy division provides solar and smart-lighting solutions.
For a thorough investment appraisal of Lord’s Mark Industries, it is essential for investors to assess execution and order inflows across its solar, LED, and government or public-sector initiatives, as well as healthcare product volumes, approvals, and profit margins in its diagnostics and MedTech segments. It is crucial to evaluate whether the robust profit growth seen in FY26 and Q1 FY27 is maintainable and backed by operational cash flow.
For FY26, the company reported consolidated revenue of around ₹684.75 crore and a net profit of ₹48.59 crore.
In the June 2026 quarter, Lord’s Mark Industries posted consolidated revenue of ₹307.68 crore and net profit of ₹33.18 crore. While quarterly revenue was lower than the preceding March quarter, the company remained profitable.
Lord’s Mark Industries share price surges 50% in less than two months. The small-cap stock has delivered steady gains across different time frames. The stock has risen 8.87% over the past week, with gains of 12.10% over two weeks and 11.66% over the past month, adding to its strong recent performance.
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