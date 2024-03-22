Global investment banking and brokerage firm Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands over high growth prospects driven by the Sports & Athleisure (S&A) category business and key structural trends such as premiumization. The global brokerage has given a ‘buy’ rating for Metro Brands and sees an upside of 28 per cent on the stock in the next 12 month at a target price (TP) of ₹1,450.

Goldman Sachs has also initiated coverage on Bata India with a ‘neutral’ rating as sees a seven per cent upside on the stock at a TP of ₹1,470. ‘’We believe Metro Brands is better positioned with respect to key structural trends like premiumization and rising S&A penetration,'' said Goldman Sachs in its report.

‘’Bata India’s new initiatives towards portfolio premiumization, increase in marketing spends etc. have not managed to revive growth yet (9MFY24 revenue growth vs pre-Covid at ~10 per cent vs ~80 per cent for Metro Brands),'' it added.

This copy is being updated

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

METRO BRANDS More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author