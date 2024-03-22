Goldman Sachs initiates coverage on Metro Brands, sees 28% upside in 12 months; Bata India at ‘neutral’—here's why
Goldman Sachs given a ‘buy’ rating for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands and sees an upside of 28 per cent on the stock in the next 12 month at a TP of ₹1,450.
Global investment banking and brokerage firm Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands over high growth prospects driven by the Sports & Athleisure (S&A) category business and key structural trends such as premiumization. The global brokerage has given a ‘buy’ rating for Metro Brands and sees an upside of 28 per cent on the stock in the next 12 month at a target price (TP) of ₹1,450.
