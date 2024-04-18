Goldman Sachs initiates coverage on Power Grid and Hitachi Energy with a 'buy' rating; here's why
Goldman Sachs emphasizes India's power transmission role in energy transition, estimating over US$500 billion capital expenditure by FY50E. It identifies Power Grid Corp. as a major beneficiary with a 'Buy' rating and ₹355 TP. Hitachi Energy India also receives 'buy' rating with ₹8,250 TP.
Global brokerage firm, Goldman Sachs, in its recent note, highlighted the crucial role of power transmission in India's energy transition and global new energy cost leadership ambitions.
