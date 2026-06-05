Goldman Sachs invests ₹210 crore in Groww; shares rise 4%

Global investment firm Goldman Sachs lapped up shares worth ₹210 crore of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, parent of discount broking platform Groww, via block deals a day ago, driving the shares of the recently listed stock higher on Friday, 5 June.
According to the data on BSE, Goldman Sachs purchased 1,13,43,750 shares of Groww on 4 June at ₹185.50 per share, amounting to ₹210.42 crore. Friale Fund IV LLC, meanwhile, sold the shares of the company. Block deal data was released post-stock market hours on Thursday.
Following this update, shares of Groww jumped over 4% to ₹198.15 per share in intraday deals today, defying the volatile trend in the Indian stock market. Groww shares have risen in four of the five trading days this week, recording a gain of over 7% during this period.
Groww had posted a robust set of earnings for the March quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) as its profit after tax (PAT) doubled on year-on-year.
The company posted a PAT of ₹696.4 crore in Q4FY26 compared with ₹309.1 crore in the same period a year ago, recording a 122% YoY increase. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the PAT was higher by 26%.
Its revenue from operations soared 81% YoY and 22% QoQ to ₹1535.5 crore in the quarter under review from ₹850 crore in Q4FY25 and ₹1261.1 crore in Q3FY26.
EBITDA performance was also robust. The figure stood at ₹938.7 crore in the quarter under review, rising 142% YoY over ₹388.2 crore in the year-ago period. Similarly, it rose 30% on a sequential basis.
Groww is India's largest broker in terms of number of active users, a metric which strengthened by 25% YoY to 16.7 million at the end of FY26.
According to the company's press release, it witnessed a growth in its market share across products like mutual funds, stocks, equity derivatives and margin trading facility. In the mutual fund space, its market share rose to 14% from 12.3% on a YoY basis while in stocks, it increased to 15.7% from 12.1%. In the derivatives segment, the share almost doubled to 10.6% from 6.8% earlier and in the MTF segment, it stood at 2.7% compared with just 0.9%.
The company plans to deploy the cash generated (including proceeds from fundraise) for scaling lending business on balance sheet, within broking and consumer credit.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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