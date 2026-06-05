Goldman Sachs invests ₹210 crore in Groww; shares rise 4%

Global investment firm Goldman Sachs lapped up shares worth ₹210 crore of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, parent of discount broking platform Groww, via block deals a day ago, driving the shares of the recently listed stock higher on Friday, 5 June.
According to the data on BSE, Goldman Sachs purchased 1,13,43,750 shares of Groww on 4 June at ₹185.50 per share, amounting to ₹210.42 crore. Friale Fund IV LLC, meanwhile, sold the shares of the company. Block deal data was released post-stock market hours on Thursday.
Following this update, shares of Groww jumped over 4% to ₹198.15 per share in intraday deals today, defying the volatile trend in the Indian stock market. Groww shares have risen in four of the five trading days this week, recording a gain of over 7% during this period.
Groww had posted a robust set of earnings for the March quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) as its profit after tax (PAT) doubled on year-on-year.
The company posted a PAT of ₹696.4 crore in Q4FY26 compared with ₹309.1 crore in the same period a year ago, recording a 122% YoY increase. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the PAT was higher by 26%.
Its revenue from operations soared 81% YoY and 22% QoQ to ₹1535.5 crore in the quarter under review from ₹850 crore in Q4FY25 and ₹1261.1 crore in Q3FY26.
EBITDA performance was also robust. The figure stood at ₹938.7 crore in the quarter under review, rising 142% YoY over ₹388.2 crore in the year-ago period. Similarly, it rose 30% on a sequential basis.
Groww is India's largest broker in terms of number of active users, a metric which strengthened by 25% YoY to 16.7 million at the end of FY26.
According to the company's press release, it witnessed a growth in its market share across products like mutual funds, stocks, equity derivatives and margin trading facility. In the mutual fund space, its market share rose to 14% from 12.3% on a YoY basis while in stocks, it increased to 15.7% from 12.1%. In the derivatives segment, the share almost doubled to 10.6% from 6.8% earlier and in the MTF segment, it stood at 2.7% compared with just 0.9%.
The company plans to deploy the cash generated (including proceeds from fundraise) for scaling lending business on balance sheet, within broking and consumer credit.
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