Goldman Sachs is bullish on HAL, Zomato shares. Do you own?

Block Deals: Goldman Sachs remains bullish on Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Zomato shares. It has bought these share in block deals on 28 March as indicated by the data on the BSE .

Block Deal details Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) shares- BSE Block deal data shows that Goldman Sachs (Singapore) pte has bought 3,85,774 shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Friday 28 March 2025. The 3,85,774 shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd or HAL have been bought by Goldman Sachs (Singapore) pte at an average price of ₹4176.25.

Advertisement

The Kadensa Master Fund was the seller of 3,85,774 shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd or HAL as indicated by the Block deals data. The Kadensa Master Fund had sold HAL shares at an average price of ₹4176.25 bought by Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte

The HAL share price had closed at ₹4176 a piece on the BSE on Friday and closing price of HAL shares was 0.35% higher than the previous days closing price

The HAL share price has risen more than 35% in last one month and has been helped by improved earnings outlook led by various developments. The stock has been in news with the start of supplies of engines for Light Aircrafts by GE has lifted sentiments and HAL also announced nn March 28 that it has signed two contracts with Ministry of Defence.

Advertisement

Zomato shares- For Zomato BSE Block deal data shows that Goldman Sachs (Singapore) pte having purchased 60,07,412 shares of Zomato) on Friday 28 March 2025. The 6,007,412 shares of Zomato have been bought by Goldman Sachs (Singapore) pte at an average price of ₹199.50.

The seller of 60,07,412 shares of Zomato Ltd a again was Kadensa Master Fund as indicated by the Block deals data on the BSE . The Kadensa Master Fund had sold Zomato shares at an average price of ₹199.50 that were bought by Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte

Zomato share price at the end of the trading session on Friday was priced at ₹201.50 on the BSE .

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.