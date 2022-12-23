Goldman Sachs, Jupiter India Fund buy stake in Sula Vineyards. Details here2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 09:41 AM IST
- Goldman Sachs has bought Sula Vineyards shares worth ₹24.45 crore
After flat debut on Thursday, Sula Vineyards share price settled at ₹329.90 apiece on NSE, near 7 per cent lower from its upper band of ₹357 per equity share. However, some FIIs saw this tepid Sula Vineyards listing as an opportunity to invest in the brewery company. Goldman Sachs and Jupiter India Fund bought Sula Vineyards shares after muted debut of the wine maker and seller company's stock on Indian bourses.
