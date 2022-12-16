Should you buy Sapphire Foods shares now?

Speaking on Sapphire Foods share price outlook, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "Currently, Sapphire Foods share price is range bound in ₹1,300 to ₹1,450 apiece levels. Once, it gives breakout above ₹1,450 on closing basis, it may go up to ₹1,750 per share levels in short to medium term. Those, who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to hold the stock keeping trailing stop loss below ₹1300 whereas fresh buyers can buy the stock at current market price with strict stop loss below ₹1,300 and accumulate more if it falls to below ₹1,350 apiece levels.