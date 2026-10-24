Goldman Sachs Ola Electric Downgrade: Why stock rating changed to sell; 23% downside seen - New target price, rationale

Goldman Sachs Ola Electric downgrade: Goldman Sachs has turned bearish on Ola Electric Mobility, cutting its rating to Sell and reducing its price target sharply, as mounting concerns over cash flow, funding requirements and operational challenges cloud the electric two-wheeler maker’s recovery prospects. The global investment bank has warned that the company faces a difficult path towards generating positive free cash flow, with high interest costs and substantial capital expenditure requirements adding to the pressure.

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Goldman Sachs lowered its target price to ₹23 from ₹39.28, implying a downside of 23% from Ola Electric’s previous closing price of ₹29.93. The brokerage also reduced its revenue estimates for FY27 to FY29 by up to 10%, citing a tougher market-share environment and expectations of prolonged operating losses.

Why Goldman Sachs downgraded Ola Electric shares to Sell Goldman Sachs’ downgrade reflects growing concerns over Ola Electric’s growth prospects, financial sustainability and ability to navigate intensifying competition in the electric two-wheeler market.

According to Goldman Sachs, Ola Electric would need a substantial acceleration in revenue to cover its capital expenditure and interest servicing requirements. Revenue during FY28 to FY30 would need to reach 3.6 times to 7.1 times FY26 levels to meet these obligations, it highlighted.

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The scale of the challenge is underscored by the company’s recent performance. Ola Electric’s revenue in FY26 was 55% lower than its FY24 level, making the growth required over the coming years particularly demanding.

Moreover, the brokerage expects operating losses, elevated interest expenses and investments across the electric two-wheeler (E2W) and battery-cell businesses to complicate efforts to generate positive free cash flow. Its revised revenue estimates reflect the increasingly challenging competitive environment compared with other players in the two-wheeler industry.

Goldman Sachs also flagged potential operational headwinds following the recent departure of the head of Ola Electric’s battery business. The leadership change raises concerns about the execution of its battery-cell strategy at a time when the company needs to improve operational efficiency and manage its funding requirements.

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What could help Ola Electric recover? Despite its cautious assessment, Goldman Sachs identified several factors that could support a recovery. A turnaround in the electric two-wheeler business following the company’s shift towards a dealer-led sales and service model could help restore brand sentiment.

Faster customer acquisition for its in-house battery cells and improved profitability in the cell business would also be important. The brokerage said progress on these fronts could help address concerns over the company’s ability to scale its operations while improving financial performance.

However, the need to invest in both electric scooters and battery manufacturing, alongside high interest costs, remains a significant hurdle. The company will need to demonstrate that it can improve sales, strengthen profitability and generate sufficient cash to fund its operations without placing additional pressure on its balance sheet.

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Ola Electric rights issue Earlier this month, Ola Electric finalised the terms of its ₹1,000-crore rights issue at ₹27 per share, a 26% discount to its market value at the time. The company will issue 37.03 crore partly paid-up shares. The offer opened on Thursday and will close on October 30, while shareholders can sell or transfer their rights entitlements in the market until October 26.

The fundraising comes just three months after Ola Electric raised ₹780 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in June, against an initial plan to raise ₹500 crore. In the same month, rival Ather Energy approved plans to raise up to ₹2,500 crore through a QIP and other equity-linked instruments.

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Ola Electric Q1 Results Ola Electric narrowed its net loss to ₹336 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹428 crore a year earlier, although revenue from operations declined 45% year-on-year to ₹455 crore from ₹828 crore. Revenue nevertheless increased 72% from ₹265 crore in Q4 FY26.

The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company said the April-June quarter was its first full quarter after the FY26 reset, during which it streamlined operations, tightened execution and reduced its operating cost base. Orders increased to 44,071 units from 22,522 units in the previous quarter, while deliveries rose to 39,192 units from 20,256 units.

However, Vahan vehicle registration data, a proxy for sales, showed that Ola Electric sold 12,894 electric two-wheelers in September, translating into a 6.5% market share, down from 7.6% in August.

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Ola Electric share price: Recent performance Ola Electric shares closed 6.3% lower at ₹29.93 on the BSE in the previous trading session. The stock has declined more than 14% over the past week, 28% over one month, 19% over three months and 44% over one year.

The shares are currently 44% below their 52-week high of ₹53.47, recorded in October 2025. The stock touched its 52-week low of ₹20.83 in March 2026.

Goldman Sachs’ downgrade adds to the pressure on the stock, with the brokerage highlighting the need for stronger revenue growth, improved battery-cell execution and a clearer path to positive free cash flow. The company’s ability to revive sales while controlling costs and funding requirements will remain crucial to its recovery.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.