Goldman Sachs-owned, DII favourite small-cap stock drops 4%; Axis Securities downgrades it; do you own?

Small-cap stock Archean Chemical Industries declined nearly 4 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Thursday, May 8, looking set to extend losses to the third consecutive session. Archean Chemical Industries share price opened at ₹603.25 against its previous close of ₹605.40 and declined 3.6 per cent to an intraday low of ₹583.45. Around 12:45 PM, the small-cap stock traded 2.71 per cent lower at ₹589. Equity benchmark Sensex was almost flat at 80,789 at that time.

Archean Chemical Industries Q4 results 2025 The speciality chemicals company announced its Q4FY25 results after market hours on May 2. The company reported a 2.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter to ₹58.31 crore from ₹59.64 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total income, however, increased 12 per cent to ₹333.33 crore from ₹297.22 crore in Q4FY24.

EBITDA in Q4FY25 saw a mild dip, coming at ₹101.12 crore from ₹101.94 crore in Q4FY24.

Axis Securities downgrades the stock Brokerage firm Axis Securities downgraded the stock to a "hold" from a "buy", pegging the target price of ₹560.

Axis pointed out that the company's Q4FY25 consolidated revenue beat its estimate by

17 per cent. However, EBITDA fell short of its estimates by 4 per cent, while the PAT also missed its estimate by 4 per cent.

According to Axis Securities, Archean Chemical Industries remains confident in its bromine derivatives project and the strategic acquisition of Oren, which is expected to make a meaningful contribution to the top line in the coming quarters.

Moreover, Axis highlighted that the company anticipates sustained strong demand in the industrial salt segment and a recovery in the SOP segment beginning in FY26.

Strategic investments have also been made in two UK- and US-based companies, which are expected to unlock new growth opportunities in semiconductors and energy storage, Axis Securities said.

Goldman Sachs, DIIs hold stakes in Archean Chemical Industries According to the March quarter (Q3FY25) shareholding pattern data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) increased their stake to 1,35,00,426 shares, aggregating to 10.94 per cent stake, in the company from 1,31,38,918 shares, or 10.65 per cent stake by the end of Q3FY25.

Goldman Sachs Funds through Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio maintained its holding of 30,38,345 shares or a 2.46 per cent stake in the company in Q4FY25.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), which comprise mutual funds, insurance companies, banks and NBFCs, pension and provident funds, alternate investment funds (AIFs) and development financial institutions, also increased their stake to 2,86,09,468 shares, or 23.18 per cent stake, from 2,82,08,506, or 22.85 per cent stake QoQ.

It appears Nippon Life India Trustee, HDFC Mutual Fund, and DSP Small Cap Fund trimmed their stakes in the company during the March quarter, as their names do not appear in the shareholding pattern data for the quarter.

In Q3FY25, Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd (Nippon India Small Cap Fund) held 1.17 per cent, HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC Multi Cap Fund) held 1.53 per cent, DSP Small Cap Fund held 3.44 per cent, and SBI Small Cap Fund held 6.92 per cent stakes in the company.

On the other hand, in Q4FY25, only the SBI Small Cap Fund's name appears under the mutual funds category in the shareholding pattern data available with the BSE, which reduced its stake to 84,94,476 shares, or 6.88 per cent.

