Goldman Sachs revises Nifty target to 23,500 for 2024, here's why
The updated target suggests a potential upside of over 8% for the index compared to its current level.
American investment bank Goldman Sachs has revised its year-end 2024 target for the benchmark Nifty50, increasing it from 21,800 to 23,500, in less than two months. This adjustment reflects an enhanced outlook for both economic growth and interest rate trends.
