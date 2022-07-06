Goldman Sachs sees this Indian bank shares hitting $100 billion market cap2 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 02:05 PM IST
- Goldman Sachs believes that this Indian bank shares can give up to 28 per cent returns in next 12 months
Kotak Mahindra Bank shares have been underperforming for near two years with its standalone bank valuation de-rated to 1SD-below-mean. However, the banking stock has been giving upside bounce after ushering in July 2022 and it seems that stock is trying to come out of the consolidation phase. Goldman Sachs believes that the bank stock may go up to ₹2,135 per share levels in next 12 months and the banking shares may hit $100 billion market cap by FY27.