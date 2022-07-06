Goldman Sachs sees this Indian bank shares hitting $100 billion market cap

Expecting big upside in Kotak Mahindra Bank's market cap, Goldman Sachs report says, "The key debates have been the bank’s risk appetite and its ability to deliver sustainable growth by utilizing excess capital and sweating its infrastructure to drive the ROEs higher. We believe Kotak Mahindra Bank is well-positioned this cycle to put capital to work, and successful execution of its retail asset strategy to drive the MCap to US$100bn by FY27E. With these positives and with 28% upside to our 12-month target price (vs. the 24% average for our coverage), we upgrade Kotak Mahindra Bank to Buy from Neutral and add the shares to our Conviction List."

