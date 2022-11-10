Goldman Sachs (Singapore) buys stake in this paint stock. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 11:18 AM IST
- Goldman Sachs (Singapore) has bought 2.67 lakh shares of the company paying ₹1,343 apiece
Goldman Sachs (Singapore) has bought fresh stake in Indigo Paints Ltd. The leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm has bought 2,67,000 shares (0.56 per cent of total paid up capital) of Indigo Paints Ltd paying ₹1,343 apiece. This means the global asset management company has invested ₹35,85,81,000 or ₹35.85 crore in this paint company that had a dream debut on Dalal Street in February 2021. Leading insurance company ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company also raised its stake in the company after buying 2,50,000 shares of the company at ₹1,343 per share price in a bulk deal executed on 9th November 2022.