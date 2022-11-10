Goldman Sachs (Singapore) buys stake in this paint stock. Do you own?

Indigo Paints share price history

The initial public offer of Indigo Paints was launched in January 2021 at a price band of ₹1488 to ₹1490 per equity share. The public issue had a dream debut on 2nd February 2021. It listed on BSE and NSE at ₹2607.50 apiece and closed at 3118.65 on BSE 3117.15 on NSE, delivering more than 100 per cent erturn to its allottees on the listing day. However, the stock has been under sell-off heat since listing. It has shed over 45 per cent after listing whereas in last one year, it has fallen to the tune of 38 per cent. In YTD time, Indigo Paints share price has corrected over 30 per cent whereas in last six months month, it has remained range-bound with weak bias.