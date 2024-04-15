Goldman Sachs stock jumps over 5% after Q1 profit beats Wall Street estimates

At 11:34 am EDT, the Goldman Sachs stock was trading at $403.55, up 3.61 per cent

Goldman Sachs stock jumped 5.1 per cent in morning trade on Monday after its first quarter (Q1) profit beat Wall Street estimates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 11:34 am EDT, the Goldman Sachs stock was trading at $403.55, up 3.61 per cent.

New York-based Goldman Sachs said on Monday it recorded double digit rise in its Q1 profit on the back of stock and bond markets’ performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The investment bank reported a profit of $4.13 billion for the first quarter, up 28 per cent from a year ago period. It earned $11.67 a share for the quarter, well above analysts expectations.

Most of the growth was driven in debt underwriting, likely as a result of higher interest rates requiring companies to refinance their bonds and debt, said the bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its investment banking fees surged 32 per cent in the first quarter at $2.08 billion.

“We continue to execute on our strategy, focusing on our core strengths to serve our clients and deliver for our shareholders," Goldman Sachs chief executive officer David Solomon said in a statement.

“This performance was aided by the swift actions we took last year to narrow our strategic focus and play to our core strengths," Solomon also said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trading in Goldman's fixed income, currencies and commodities department rose 10 per cent in the quarter, with revenue of $4.32 billion.

Stock trading revenue also increased by 10 per cent.

Revenue from Goldman Sachs’ asset management business rose by 18 per cent.

As a leading advisor for mergers and acquisitions, Goldman advised on some of last year's biggest deals, including Exxon Mobil's $60 billion purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources.

Goldman’s total headcount stood at 44,400 at the end of March, 2 per cent lower than the fourth quarter. In 2023, it had laid off thousands of employees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Goldman’s rivals JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup on Friday reported profits that beat market expectations.

