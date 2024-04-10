Goldman Sachs to skim off profits from tech shares over prevalent risks; Here's what it prefers instead
Goldman Sachs believes tech shares will come under pressure and prefers areas like energy and Japanese shares, said Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo, co-chief investment officer of multi-asset solutions.
Goldman Sachs Asset Management has said it will skim off some of its profits from high-flying technology shares and instead put that money into cheaper companies. The global investment bank believes tech shares will come under pressure and prefers areas like energy and Japanese shares, said Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo, co-chief investment officer of multi-asset solutions.
