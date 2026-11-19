Global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs has turned more bullish on Indian equities, upgrading India to 'Overweight' from its previous 'Marketweight' stance and setting a Nifty 50 target of 28,500 by December 2027, implying an upside potential of around 12% from the index's level of 25,413 cited in its November 18 report. The global brokerage expects a recovery in corporate earnings, resilient domestic demand, and a revival in foreign investor flows to support the next leg of the market rally, even as valuations remain relatively full.
In its India Strategy 2027 outlook titled A Clear AI Diversifier, Goldman Sachs said India could emerge as an attractive destination for global investors seeking diversification away from AI-heavy markets. It expects the Nifty's earnings to grow by 15% in both calendar years 2027 and 2028, providing the fundamental support for its bullish market outlook.
Goldman Sachs expects India's earnings growth to accelerate over the next two years, supported by improving corporate performance and a broadening recovery in demand. The brokerage noted that corporate earnings have beaten consensus estimates for five consecutive quarters, with MSCI India excluding commodities reporting 16% year-on-year profit growth and 21% revenue growth in the third quarter, both reflecting multi-year highs.
It expects MSCI India's profits to grow 11% in CY26, followed by 15% growth in each of CY27 and CY28. The brokerage also highlighted that demand strength is gradually expanding beyond consumer-facing businesses to capital expenditure-sensitive sectors such as real estate, industrials, utilities and energy.
The domestic economic outlook is another pillar of its bullish stance. Goldman Sachs expects India's real GDP growth to moderate from 7.9% in CY26 to 7.2% in CY27, while remaining strong. It also pointed to a nascent recovery in private capital expenditure, with Nifty 500 capex growth accelerating to 17% year-on-year in CY26.
On the sectoral front, Goldman Sachs favours domestic-facing cyclicals and investment-linked businesses. It has an overweight stance on banks, industrials, defence, utilities, telecom, and the internet, while remaining underweight on information technology, healthcare, metals, cement, and chemicals. It has maintained a neutral stance on energy.
The brokerage particularly favours banks, citing attractive valuations, relatively light foreign investor positioning, and the potential for earnings upgrades as net interest margins improve. It has also upgraded industrials to Overweight, citing signs of a nascent private capex recovery and the sector's exposure to long-term investment themes, including energy security, defence and AI infrastructure.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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