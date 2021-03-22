Goldman says global stock markets are nowhere near risky bubble

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While equities across major markets are hovering around record highs, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists say many of the characteristics of a dangerous bubble are absent from global stocks.

“There are signs of complacency and heightened optimism in the market," the Goldman strategists wrote in the 46-page report titled “Bubble Puzzle." “Nevertheless, the fundamental factors that drive the market and the early stage of the economic cycle would suggest that we are far away from a bubble or bear market."

European stocks rose last week to their highest in a year, despite prolonged lockdowns and delays in the continent's vaccination rollout, which could delay a nascent recovery from the steepest recession in memory. In the U.S., the S&P 500 rose to another record high last week.

Still, not everything is fine. The analysts see “pockets of exuberance," while “high valuations imply lower longer-term returns."

