Goldman sees Asia stock opportunities after yield-led slide

Despite its 3.7% plunge on Friday, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index has outperformed the S&P 500’s advance this year by three percentage points. Asia’s economic revival is predicted to outdo the U.S.: the region’s emerging and developing economies are poised for more than 8% growth in 2021, almost twice as fast as a basket of advanced nations including the U.S., International Monetary Fund projections show.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}