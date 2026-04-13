Goldman Sachs might have provided an early preview of market reaction to the first quarter earnings season, which in turn could be a warning to investors looking for outsize profit growth to offset the renewed risks tied to the U.S. war with Iran.
Goldman sets tone for Q1 earnings season. How markets react is key.
SummaryAre stocks priced to perfection? The next few weeks will reveal a lot as to where markets are headed.
Goldman Sachs might have provided an early preview of market reaction to the first quarter earnings season, which in turn could be a warning to investors looking for outsize profit growth to offset the renewed risks tied to the U.S. war with Iran.
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