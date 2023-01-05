Goldman strategists see value stocks outperforming again in 2023

The strategist is not alone in sounding cautious on technology and other growth stocks, which had led last year’s worst selloff on Wall Street since 2008. Bank of America Corp.’s Savita Subramanian said Wednesday investors should avoid crowded parts of the stock market, including big tech. Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson — one of the most bearish voices on US stocks — also warned profit margins at tech companies are likely to take a hit this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}