Goldman’s Petershill to list $5 billion vehicle in London

The planned listing comes amid a bumper period for alternative assets, especially private equity, which has seen near record inflows of new capital and an exhaustive deal wave since the middle of last year. Listing a vehicle in London, where Petershill was founded, would follow the successful stock market debut of British private equity firm Bridgepoint Group Plc, whose July IPO raised about $1.25 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Bridgepoint shares are now trading 44% above their IPO price.