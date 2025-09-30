Gold’s 54% rally leaves Indian investors with big gains—and a dilemma
Caution comes amid sharp rise in bullion demand as gold jumps 54% in a year to ₹1.15 lakh/10 gm, with analysts urging profit-taking and fresh investors advised to wait for pullbacks.
Gold’s glittering rally may have reached a short- term peak. After surging more than 50% in the past year, the metal is drawing calls for caution from commodity analysts, who say individual investors should book some profits while prospective buyers wait for a pullback.