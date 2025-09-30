Agreed Naveen Mathur, director–commodity and currency, Gift City IFSC (Anand Rathi group). “While US tariffs and a weak dollar act as supportive factors, profit booking can’t be ruled out in the next few months, given the already stupendous 50%-plus rally in the past year. While those holding the metal for the long term can stay put, new entrants may be better off entering at lower levels over the next six months. Caution is advised," he said.