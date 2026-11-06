Gold's safe-haven status is fading; don’t accumulate indiscriminately, says Hitesh Jain of Yes Securities

Historically, gold has acted as a classic safe-haven asset, rallying during macroeconomic slowdowns. However, MCX gold prices declined around 5% in October despite the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish pause, a softer US dollar, and geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
Hitesh Jain, executive vice president at Yes Securities, in an interview with Mint said gold's recent price weakness stems from higher real yields (US 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS around 3%) and a shift in safe-haven preferences toward yielding or defensive alternatives like US Treasuries, the Swiss franc, and the Japanese yen. Gold’s safe-haven appeal is fading because the global economy is moving away from a ‘savings glut’ era to ‘capital formation’.