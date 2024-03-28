Good Friday 2024: Is Indian stock market shut tomorrow?
Indian stock market is closed on March 29 for Good Friday 2024, along with other market segments. There are several upcoming market holidays in 2024.
The Indian stock market will remain closed on Friday, March 29, on account of Good Friday 2024. Trading activity on the major stock exchanges of the country - the BSE and the NSE - will remain suspended on Friday this week.
