Good Friday 2024: Is Indian stock market shut tomorrow?

Indian stock market is closed on March 29 for Good Friday 2024, along with other market segments. There are several upcoming market holidays in 2024.

The Indian stock market will remain closed on Friday, March 29, on account of Good Friday 2024. Trading activity on the major stock exchanges of the country - the BSE and the NSE - will remain suspended on Friday this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The commodity market as well as the currency market will also remain shut on Friday.

In summary, there will be no trading activity in the equity segment, equity derivative segment, and SLB (securities lending and borrowing) segment on Friday. Trading at currency derivatives segments and commodity derivatives segments will also remain suspended at the Indian stock market on Friday this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market holidays 2024 After Friday, March 29, the Indian stock market will remain closed on April 11 for Id-Ul-Fitr and April 17 for Ram Navami next month. In May, there is one market holiday on May 1 on account of Maharashtra Day.

On June 17, the Indian stock market will remain closed for Bakri Id while on July 17, the market will remain closed for Muharram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

August 15 (for Independence Day), October 2 (for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti), November 1 (for Diwali), November 15 (for Gurunanak Jayanti) and December 25 (for Christmas) are the other market holidays this year.

The Indian stock market is ending the financial year 2024 on a strong note, rising over 25 per cent. The outlook for the next financial year is also positive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer at Axis Securities PMS believes earnings of Nifty 50 may grow by almost 20 per cent by the end of FY24 and the Nifty 50 may deliver a healthy double-digit return in the low to mid-teens in FY25.

Also, with the interest rate cuts indicated by the US Federal Reserve, valuations are more likely to remain stable globally.

"We can expect the Nifty 50 or large-cap index to deliver slightly better returns than the broader market, but stock picking will remain the key to outperforming the market," said Kulkarni. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!