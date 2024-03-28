Good Friday 2024 long Weekend: What is open, what is closed?

Traders and investors should take note that Indian stock, bond, and commodity markets will remain closed on Friday, March 29, in observance of Good Friday. This holiday will bring a pause to trading activities across various segments, including cash, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and commodity futures.

Market Holiday On Good Friday

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the country's premier stock exchanges, have announced that their trading platforms will be unavailable on March 29. Similarly, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), which facilitate trading in various commodities, will also remain shut for both their morning and evening sessions.

Market participants can expect normal trading operations to resume on Monday, April 1. The BSE and NSE will kick off the day with a 15-minute pre-opening session starting at 9:00 am, followed by regular trading from 9:15 am onwards. MCX will also resume its regular trading hours, with the morning session running from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and the evening session from 5:00 pm until 11:30/11:55 pm.

This periodic closure of markets is a common practice observed during major religious and national holidays in India. The upcoming Good Friday holiday marks an important occasion for the Christian community and allows market participants to take a well-deserved break from their trading activities.

Traders and investors are advised to plan their strategies accordingly, taking into account the holiday schedule and the potential impact on market liquidity and price movements. As always, it is essential to stay informed about such market holidays to ensure seamless trading operations and effective risk management.

Good Friday: Banks are closed in these states

Meanwhile, banks will remain closed in all states except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Srinagar. Banks will be closed in all other states on the occasion of Good Friday.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!