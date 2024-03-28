Good Friday 2024 long Weekend: What is open, what is closed?
Stock exchanges like the NSE and BSE, along with commodity markets (MCX, NCDEX), will be closed on Friday, March 29, in observance of Good Friday. This means a pause in trading activity across various segments, including cash, derivatives, and commodities.
Traders and investors should take note that Indian stock, bond, and commodity markets will remain closed on Friday, March 29, in observance of Good Friday. This holiday will bring a pause to trading activities across various segments, including cash, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and commodity futures.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started