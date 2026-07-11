Three PSU stocks with strong expansion plans

Government initiatives such as Make in India, increased capital expenditure, and the push for self-reliance are creating significant opportunities.
By expanding capacity, strengthening execution capabilities, and entering high-growth segments, these companies aim to secure larger order books and improve long-term earnings.
Here are three PSU stocks that are expanding.
#1 NTPC
NTPC Ltd is India’s largest integrated power utility, operating under the Ministry of Power. Beyond maintaining its position as the bedrock of India's baseload power supply, NTPC is executing one of the most aggressive energy transition strategies among state-owned utilities.
The NTPC Group currently has over 34 GW of capacity under construction, comprising 16.5 GW of coal-based capacity, about 2.6 GW of hydro capacity, and 15 GW of renewable energy capacity, providing a strong foundation for near to medium-term growth.