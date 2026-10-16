Goodluck India stock hits a new all-time high: is the stock worth watching?

As benchmark indices languish after sharp falls over the last few weeks, Goodluck India’s stock is hitting an all-time high. Most of the time, a stock hits a new 52-week high on exceptional quarterly results or solid expansion plans.
As benchmark indices languish after sharp falls over the last few weeks, Goodluck India’s stock is hitting an all-time high. Most of the time, a stock hits a new 52-week high on exceptional quarterly results or solid expansion plans.
In this editorial, we'll share a few factors to help you decide whether the stock is worth watching. First, let’s learn a bit about Goodluck India Ltd.
In this editorial, we'll share a few factors to help you decide whether the stock is worth watching. First, let’s learn a bit about Goodluck India Ltd.
About Goodluck India
Established in the year 1986, Goodluck India is engaged in manufacturing and exporting of a wide range of ERW Steel Pipes (Black, Red Painted & Galvanized) , Hollow Sections, CR Coils, CRCA Sheets and Pipes, Galvanized Coils, CDW Tubes, Forgings & Flanges, Telecom & Transmission Line Towers, Substation Structure, Bridges for Road & Railways and Road Safety Equipment's.
The company has successfully catered to the needs of clients from the public sector, private sector OEMs and central & state government departments.
Few Reasons to Watch the Stock
#1 Strong Set of Q1 Numbers
The company reported 31% growth in revenues, 46% growth in EBITDA and 67% growth in net profit in Q1FY27 when compared to the corresponding period of last year.
The company's export revenues surged 53% YoY, while capacity utilization was a solid 98%. This may be one reason to watch the stock going forward.
#2 Strong Order Book
Goodluck India has a strong order book across diverse sectors. In the defence space, it has ₹255 crore plus ₹52 crore for 155mm shells in ready-to-fill condition.
It has also secured export order for supply of 14,500 MT of Transmission Line Structures, valued at $13.6 million from an international entity.
#3 Sector Tailwinds
The company supplies industries such as defense, aerospace, nuclear power, and general engineering. Some of these are expected to grow strongly in the coming years, providing good sector tailwinds for the company.
The company’s management sees strong growth in the forging division. Goodluck India is a major supplier of all types of flanges, whether subsea or on land, and in SS, alloy, or critical materials. Not only domestically but globally as well, to companies like ADNOC, Saudi Aramco etc., the management says it sees almost 60% growth in the next 3, 4 years in this particular sector.
Valuations
|
P/E
26.5
Price To Book
3.6
Dividend
1.1%
Current Market Price
556.3
Source: Equitymaster
In this market, several stocks are languishing. Goodluck India is a part of the BSE Industrials, which trades at a P/E of 37.6 times and a price-to-book of 7.92 times.
This makes the stock cheaper when compared to the index it is a part of.
Stock at 52-week high
The Nifty hit a 52-week low on 7 October 2026, while Goodluck India trades at a new 52-week high. You may often ask whether to add a stock to your watchlist at a new 52-week high. Does a stock at an all-time high carry greater downside risk?
Conclusion
Goodluck India’s recent performance, strong Q1FY27 numbers, healthy order book and exposure to sectors such as defence and infrastructure provide several reasons to keep the stock on your watchlist.
However, a sharp rally and a fresh 52-week high also warrant caution, as expectations of sustained growth may already be reflected in the share price.
While its valuation appears lower than that of the BSE Industrials index, this alone does not establish that the stock is attractively valued. Investors should monitor earnings growth, order execution, margins and cash flows, while assessing the risks of entering after a substantial price appreciation. Careful due diligence remains essential before making an investment decision.
There is no harm in watching a stock, but before investing, always consider valuations and recent 52-week highs.
Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com