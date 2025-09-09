GST 2.0 made healthcare cheaper. So, why are investors sulking?
Ananya Roy 6 min read 09 Sept 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Since Prime Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech on 15 August, pharma, healthcare, and insurance indices have corrected by as much as 2.4%.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised sweeping goods and services tax (GST) reforms. The gift came early, with the GST Council approving the reforms last week. The GST slab rationalization, ready to be rolled out by 22 September, also promises to reform India’s healthcare sector.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story