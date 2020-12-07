Goodyear India announces interim dividend of 80/share

The board of Goodyear today approved an interim dividend of ₹Rs. 80 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each, for the financial Year 2020-21.

The interim date of the dividend has been fixed on December 15, 2020 for the purpose. Goodyear shares surged 16.5% to ₹1021 after the announcement.

"Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Monday, December 07, 2020, inter-alia considered and declared interim dividend of Rs. 80 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each, for the Financial Year 2020-21," the company said in a communication to BSE.

"The Interim Dividend shall be paid within the statutory time limit and the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the Members for the interim dividend has been fixed as December 15, 2020, already intimated on December 02, 2020 for the purpose."

Goodyear shares had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,186.80 in February this year. In September quarter the company had reported net profit of ₹48.56 crore as compared to ₹37.79 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations rose to ₹481 crore vs ₹454 crore a year ago.

US-headquartered tyre major Goodyear has recently forayed into automotive lubricants segment in India. The company has collaborated with Assurance International, a part of Satya Group, for a new line of engine oils that will be manufactured, sourced and distributed in the country to complement Goodyear's tyre product portfolio in the region.

The company's lubricants product portfolio would cater to all kinds of vehicles, including commercial and passenger vehicles and two wheelers. Goodyear is one of the world's largest tyre companies.

The product line would include greases, brake fluid, transmission oil, tractor oil, diesel exhaust fluid, gear oil and hydraulic oils. (With Agency Inputs)





