Goodyear India announces interim dividend of 80/share

"Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Monday, December 07, 2020, inter-alia considered and declared interim dividend of Rs. 80 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each, for the Financial Year 2020-21," the company said in a communication to BSE.