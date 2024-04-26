Google and Microsoft cushion their AI capital pains

Yet both stocks rose following those reports—a sharp contrast to what happened with Meta Platforms. The parent company of Facebook and Instagram saw its shares slide more than 10% on Thursday following its own first-quarter report, which included a 12% raise to its planned capex budget for this year. The difference was that Meta also issued a relatively disappointing revenue forecast for the second quarter. And it had a much higher bar to clear, with a stock price up 39% for the year to date ahead of its results. Shares of Microsoft and Alphabet are up 6.1% and 11.7% for the year, respectively.