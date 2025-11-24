Google has been an AI winner. What to do with Alphabet stock now.

For starters, Alphabet still isn’t all that expensive. Even at 26 times earnings, it’s the second-cheapest of the Magnificent Seven, with only Meta Platforms, at 20 times, trading at a lower P/E multiple. The comparison between the two is telling. Both are making gobs of money, and both are spending lavishly on their AI capabilities. But whereas Meta isn’t seeing much of a return just yet—its pretax profit margins fell two percentage points year over year, while capital spending more than doubled to almost $19 billion from around $8 billion—Alphabet has been getting more profitable. It grew third-quarter pretax profit by 39% and expanded pretax profit margins by seven percentage points even as it spent $24 billion, up from $13 billion a year earlier.