Google parent Alphabet stock extends gains over 2% on Wall Street today. Is there more steam left?

US-based search engine giant Google's parent company, Alphabet's stock price, extended its gains on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, driven by the overall optimistic cues for the tech company in the US stock market amid the global artificial intelligence (AI) race.

The shares of the tech giant also received some momentum on Tuesday from reports that Meta Platforms is in talks with Alphabet to rent Google Cloud's chips from next year. The company also aims to spend billions on the chips in its data centres from 2027, a news report from The Information shows.

Alphabet stock price jumped 2.6% to $327 after the US stock market open on Tuesday, 25 November 2025. Google shares closed 6.28% higher at $318.47 after Monday's stock market session.

Does Google stock have more upside left? Anshul Jain, the Head of Research at Lakshmishree, told Mint that the Google parent Alphabet shares have shown a clean bullish flag on the daily chart around the $295 per share zone. The stock market expert said that the breakout of the stock is well-structured and highlights a genuine strength rather than a speculative spike.

“Google has broken out of a clean bullish flag on the daily chart around the $295 zone, and the follow-through price action has been strong. The breakout is well-structured, with ideal volumes during the base phase and a steady pickup in activity as the stock pushes higher. This combination signals genuine strength rather than a speculative spike,” said Jain.

The market expert predicted that on the backdrop of the momentum, the stock is heading towards a fresh all-time high level with a target of $345 per share.

“With momentum backing the move and the stock heading toward fresh all-time highs, the pattern target of around $345 appears well within reach. As long as volumes continue to expand on up-moves, the breakout remains healthy and supports further upside,” said Anshul Jain.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

