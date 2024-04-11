Google-parent Alphabet fast approaches $2 trillion-mark in m-cap on AI-fueled rally after Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia
Alphabet stock is heading back toward what would be a record $2 trillion market value — a milestone surpassed only by Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia in the US
Shares of Google's parent company Alphabet is heading back toward what would be a record $2 trillion market value — a milestone surpassed only by Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp. in the United States. It has rallied back from last month’s low, when the shares dropped on concerns that the tech leader was falling behind in artificial intelligence (AI), according to a Bloomberg report.
