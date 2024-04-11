Shares of Google's parent company Alphabet is heading back toward what would be a record $2 trillion market value — a milestone surpassed only by Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp. in the United States. It has rallied back from last month’s low, when the shares dropped on concerns that the tech leader was falling behind in artificial intelligence (AI), according to a Bloomberg report.

Investors are becoming more optimistic about Alphabet Inc.’s AI strategy after a series of glitches and misfires that sent its shares tumbling. Using this week’s cloud event to show that its AI model is enterprise-ready despite recent stumbles in its consumer-facing tools, investor's focus is now turning to this month’s earnings and a developer’s conference in May.

While Alphabet’s path to AI monetization is still seen as cloudy, the stock’s relatively cheap valuation has kept it attractive to many on Wall Street. “While the headlines haven’t been favorable, Google’s role in generative AI products will present massive growth opportunities for the stock," Sylvia Jablonski, chief executive officer at Defiance ETFs told Bloomberg.

Alphabet is also set to benefit from making its own generative AI tools that can power more precise ads and increase revenues from ad spend, she added. Alphabet’s misfiring Gemini product had been viewed as a major setback for a firm known for its technological prowess, with the company pausing an image generation feature that drew criticism over inaccurate historical depictions of race.

The company’s cloud computing conference in Las Vegas this week offered investors some reassurance, as the firm showed how Gemini can be used to create advertisements, prevent cybersecurity threats and spin up short videos and podcasts. Google also showed a new chip designed to handle AI workloads.

News that Apple Inc. is considering using Google’s Gemini technology to power AI services added more fuel to the rebound. Up to the last close, Alphabet shares are up 12 per cent this year. The stock trades at 21 times forward earnings, below Microsoft’s 33 times, and about the same as the S&P 500 Index.

“Google’s hardware advances, Gemini progress, and AI driven app demos should help sentiment on AI capabilities," Bank of Amercia Corp. analyst Justin Post wrote in a note Tuesday. “We see Cloud as positive driver for stock given AI credibility, faster growth, improving margins."

Still, not all are convinced by the discount, despite “plenty of people that are making the argument that it’s so cheap right now," said Michael Lippert, vice president and portfolio manager at the Baron Opportunity Fund. Given the competitive search space, Alphabet “should be investing every single dollar at a higher ROI (return on investment) into their own businesses," he said.

JP Morgan Chase & Co. analyst Doug Anmuth noting this week that he expected Gemini integration to result in more than 20 per cent revenue growth for Google Cloud. According to an earlier report, the move to introduce a subscription plan for Bard Advance appears as Google's intention to monetize its advanced AI capabilities and generate additional revenue.

With premium subscriptions, users can anticipate a more sophisticated and feature-rich conversational AI experience, unlocking new possibilities in tasks ranging from understanding and summarizing to coding and planning. As per a report from Android Authority, this strategic shift aligns with Google's broader vision for the future of AI services.

