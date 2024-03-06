Gopal Snacks IPO opens for subscription today (Wednesday, March 6), and will close on Monday, March 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 10 key risks from the RHP you should know 1.Gopal Snacks is significantly dependent on the sale of products namely, namkeen, gathiya and snack pellets. Its aggregate revenue from sale of namkeen, gathiya and snack pellets accounted for 88.96%, 85.25%, 81.66%, 83.24% and 77.89% of its revenue from operations in Fiscal 2021, 2022, 2023 and the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively. An inability to anticipate and adapt to evolving consumer tastes, preferences and demand for particular products, or ensure product quality may adversely impact demand for its products, brand loyalty and consequently its business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows.

2. Gopal Snacks sale of products is concentrated in its core market of Gujarat. In Fiscal 2021, 2022 and 2023 and the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, its revenue from sale of products in Gujarat accounted for 74.31%, 76.27%, 79.08%, 79.06% and 76.49% of its revenue from operations, respectively. Any adverse developments affecting its operations in such region, could have an adverse impact on its business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Gopal Snacks cost of materials consumed accounted for 81.87%, 79.39%, 71.62%, 72.99% and 70.02% of its revenue from operations in Fiscal 2021, 2022 and 2023 and the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively. Inadequate or interrupted supply and price fluctuation of raw materials and packaging materials could adversely affect business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition.

4. Gopal Snacks Promoter Group does not include Prafulchandra Vitthal Hadvani (earlier known as Prafulbhai Vitthalbhai Hadvani), brother of Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani, one of its Promoters and his Connected Entities . The Draft Red Herring Prospectus does not include any disclosures pertaining to Prafulchandra Vitthal Hadvani and his Connected Entities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Gopal Snacks promoters have encumbered their Equity Shares by way of pledge. Any exercise of such encumbrance could dilute the shareholding of its Promoters and consequently dilute the aggregate shareholding of its Promoters, which may adversely affect business and financial condition.

Gopal Snacks IPO details.

6. An inability to maintain or enhance the popularity of its “Gopal" brand may adversely impact business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7. Gopal Snacks is dependent on the sale of small pack SKUs for revenues. Revenue from sale of SKUs available at ₹ 5 accounted for 82.68%, 80.74%, 75.48%, 77.31% and 70.41% of its revenue from operations in Fiscal 2021, 2022 and 2023 and the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively. Any significant increase in the cost of raw materials, packaging, or other commodities used in the production of these SKUs may lead to inflationary pressures and inability to either increase the prices of its SKUs or reduce the weight may have an adverse effect on its business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows.

8. Gopal Snacks business is dependent on its distribution network. An inability to expand or effectively manage its distributor network, or any disruptions in its distribution network may have an adverse effect on its business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. Gopal Snacks operations are subject to various contamination related risks, including improper storage of its products and raw materials, labelling errors, and non-compliance with quality control standards. Any actual or alleged contamination could lead to legal liability, damage to brand reputation, and adverse impact on its business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows

10. Any slowdown or interruption to its manufacturing operations or under-utilization of its existing or future manufacturing facilities may have an adverse impact on its business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows.

