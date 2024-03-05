Gopal Snacks IPO to open tomorrow; Here are 10 things to know before subscribing to the issue
The shares of Gopal Snacks IPO are available at a premium of ₹100 in the grey market. This means that the estimated listing price is likely to be ₹501, which is 24.94% higher than the issue price of ₹401 per share, as per market observers.
FMCG company Gopal Snacks is all set to launch its initial public offerings (IPO). Gopal Snacks IPO will open for subscription on March 6, 2024 and close on March 11, 2024.
