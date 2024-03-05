FMCG company Gopal Snacks is all set to launch its initial public offerings (IPO). Gopal Snacks IPO will open for subscription on March 6, 2024 and close on March 11, 2024.

Founded in 1999, Gopal Snacks Limited deals in ethnic and Western snacks, and other products in India and internationally. The company offers a variety of snack products including ethnic snacks like namkeen and gathiya, as well as western snacks such as wafers, extruded snacks, and snack pellets. They also provide fast-moving consumer goods such as papad, spices, gram flour or besan, noodles, rusk, and soan papdi.

The company reported a 3.1 percent increase its revenue and 170.52 percent increase in its profit after tax (PAT) in FY24. The market capitalization of Gopal Namkeen IPO is ₹4996.64 crore.

Here are 10 factors to consider before subscribing to the Gopal Snacks IPO -

Gopal Snacks IPO date: The IPO of the FMCG company will open for subscription on March 6, 2024 and close on March 11, 2024. Gopal Snacks IPO price band: The price band of the snacks company has been set at ₹ 381 to ₹ 401 per share. Gopal Snacks IPO size: It is a book built issue of ₹ 650 crores and is entirely an offer for sale of 1.62 crore shares. Gopal Snacks IPO lot size: Investors can bid for a minimum of 37 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹ 14,837. Gopal Snacks IPO reservation: The FMCG company IPO has reserved not more than 50 percent of the issue for QIB, not less than 35 percent of the issue for retail investors and not less than 15 percent of the net issue for NII. Gopal Snacks IPO promoters: The promoters of the company are Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani, Dakshaben Bipinbhai Hadvani and Gopal Agriproducts. Gopal Snacks IPO allotment date: The allotment for the Gopal Namkeen IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Gopal Snacks IPO listing date: The shares of the snacks company is proposed to be listed on on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, March 14, 2024. Gopal Snacks IPO registrar and book-running manager: Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, Axis Capital Limited and Jm Financial Limited are the book running lead managers, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. Gopal Snacks IPO GMP: The shares of Gopal Snacks IPO are available at a premium of ₹ 100 in the grey market. This means that the estimated listing price is likely to be ₹ 501, which is 24.94% higher than the issue price of ₹ 401 per share, as per market observers.

