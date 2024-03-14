Gopal Snacks share price jumps 12.5% from intraday low. Buy, sell or hold?
Gopal Snacks share price rebounded from the intraday low of ₹ ₹341.80 apiece on NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹384.80 per share
Stock market today: Gopal Snacks shares today listed on the Indian exchanges at a discount of nearly 12.50 percent. However, the newly listed stock went further down and touched an intraday low of ₹341.80 apiece on the NSE and ₹342 on the BSE. However, Gopal Snacks share price witnessed buying interest at the lower levels, which triggered a strong bounce-back in the newly listed stock. During this rebound, Gopal Snacks shares made an intraday high of ₹384.95 on BSE and ₹384.80 per share on NSE, logging a 12.50 percent rise from the intraday low. However, the stock is still trading below the upper price band of ₹401 per equity share.
