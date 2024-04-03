Gopal Snacks shares tumble 5% to hit a new all-time low on weak Q3 earnings
Gopal Snacks shares fell 5% to ₹341 after weak Q3 FY24 results, with net profit down 44% to ₹17.9 crore. Revenue remained flat at ₹367.6 crore. For 9MFY24, the company's standalone net profit declined to ₹73.5 crore from ₹85.1 crore in 9MFY23, representing a 14% decrease.
Gopal Snacks, an FMCG company dealing in ethnic snacks, saw its shares tumble nearly 5% to hit a new all-time low of ₹341 apiece after the company posted a weak set of numbers for the December ending quarter (Q3 FY24). This was the company's first earnings report since its listing in March.
