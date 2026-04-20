Got extra cash to invest: Should you put it in an NFO? Check pros, cons and right approach to choose

New fund offers (NFOs) are often compared to IPOs in the mutual fund space — they offer investors a chance to enter a scheme at launch. While some NFOs bring new themes or strategies, many simply replicate existing offerings in a different format.

That makes the decision tricky. While the pitch may sound attractive, NFOs come with risks such as the absence of a track record and the uncertainty around how the strategy will play out.

First, let's understand an NFO in detail.

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What is an NFO?

An NFO is the first-time launch of a mutual fund scheme by an asset management company (AMC). It is the period during which investors can subscribe to the fund before it becomes available for regular investment.

NFOs are often compared to IPOs in the stock market, as both represent a first opportunity to invest. However, unlike IPOs, where pricing can reflect company valuation, NFOs are typically offered at a standard starting price, usually ₹10 per unit, which does not indicate that the fund is “cheap.”

Once the NFO period closes, the scheme reopens for ongoing investments and redemptions at its prevailing net asset value (NAV), which fluctuates based on the performance of the underlying investments.

Market veteran Sunil Subramaniam calls NFOs a "necessary evil" as they help deepen stock market penetration. He highlighted that only a small Indian population invests in mutual funds, and as newer AMCs will tap the market, they will need to launch NFOs for their investors.

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"As AMCs expand, the NFOs also see a spike, looking to tap investors with a fresh marketing pitch. These NFOs do play a critical role in expanding the MF industry," according to him.

Why do NFOs attract investors?

Over 200-plus NFOs were launched by Indian mutual funds to tap investors last year, signalling the heightened investor interest in these schemes.

Experts point out that the lure of NFOs often lies in the low NAVs of the NFOs. While existing mutual funds have NAVs in higher three digits, new offers typically come with NAVs of just RS 10. However, Subramaniam added that investors must understand that this doesn't offer any distinct advantage as the pool of stocks that the fund manager has to choose from remains the same.

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Moreover, these funds are heavily marketed by the AMCs. This also helps create a buzz around them. Since AMCs also want to gather fresh inflows, NFOs help with this aspect.

What are the pros of investing in NFOs?

One key benefit of an NFO is that it may offer a proposition or an opportunity to tap an existing theme.

Usually, NFOs that are genuinely differentiated in terms of a new asset class, geography, or a unique investment strategy, something that is not easily available through existing funds, make a compelling investment case, said Vinayak Magotra, Product Head, Centricity WealthTech.

Many recent NFOs are index funds or ETFs and help you invest and track new benchmarks not previously available. Therefore, if your portfolio lacks exposure (e.g., international, factor-based, or niche sectors), an NFO might prove to be a wise choice.

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What are the cons of NFOs?

One of the key risks of investing in an NFO is the lack of a track record. Since these funds are being launched for the first time, investors have no historical performance data to assess how the strategy has worked across market cycles.

Another concern is behavioural—investors may be drawn to NFOs due to fear of missing out (FOMO). A new fund built around a popular or trending theme can attract inflows without investors fully understanding the underlying risks.

Many NFOs are also thematic or sectoral in nature. While such funds can deliver strong returns during favourable cycles, they are inherently volatile and dependent on timing. As market trends shift, these themes can quickly fall out of favour, making it difficult for investors to decide when to exit.

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In addition, several NFOs end up replicating existing strategies already available in the market, offering little real differentiation despite the “new” label.

How to choose an NFO?

So, what are the things that an investor must look at before picking the NFO to invest in? Analysts list key actionables:

Track fund manager's pedigree: According to Subramaniam, a new AMC will likely onboard a well-known or established fund manager to oversee an NFO. Therefore, he believes it is important to track how he/she has performed during good and bad market cycles. Magotra echoed similar views, suggesting that the fund house’s credibility and experience in managing similar strategies matter significantly, since there is no direct performance history for the NFO itself. Unique proposition: When evaluating NFO, investors need to be selective and focus on substance over story. Do not invest blindly in the fund; pick one only if it has a unique proposition or fills a portfolio gap. Magotra said that investors should ask: Does this fund add something new to my portfolio that I cannot already achieve through existing options? Investors should stay mindful of their overall portfolio needs. NFO should ideally complement their existing asset allocation, rather than being added purely based on short-term appeal, he added. Underlying portfolio strategy: Underlying portfolio strategy, whether it is thematic, sectoral, or diversified, should be evaluated for concentration risk, especially since many NFOs tend to launch around popular market trends, is also important. Subramaniam said that only investors with a high risk appetite and stomach for volatility should pick these funds. He also advised getting in touch with a financial advisor in managing this fund as investors must clearly judge when to exit such a fund. Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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