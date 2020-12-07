Government garners 600 crore from SUUTI stake sale in Axis Bank

The government has set a disinvestment target of ₹2.1 trillion for FY21, including the privatization of Air India and BPCL. So far this year government has garnered ₹6734 crore through minority stake sales and initial public offering of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. It is, however, yet to carry out any strategic disinvestments so far this fiscal year. Government is confident of closing the BPCL deal this fiscal with three parties expressing interest for the company.